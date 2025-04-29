NEW YORK - Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is a finalist for this season's Norris Trophy, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Hughes won the league's top defenceman award last season and is looking to become the first repeat winner since Detroit's Nicklas Lidstrom claimed three in a row from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the other finalists.

Hughes led the Canucks in several categories his season including assists (60), points (76), shots on goal (192) and ice time (25 minutes 44 seconds).

The 25-year-old from Orlando, Fla., became the fourth American-born defenceman to win the award last season.

Makar, from Calgary, opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenseman to launch a campaign behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74.

The 2021-22 Norris winner went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) en route to becoming a finalist for the award for the fifth time in six seasons.

Werenski had 23 goals and 59 assists in 2024-25, becoming the first Columbus defenceman to lead the team in scoring.

His 23-point improvement over last season was the biggest in the league.

Werenski, from Grosse Pointe, Mich., is a Norris Trophy finalist for the first time. He was voted a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie in 2016-17, finishing third behind Toronto centre Auston Matthews and Winnipeg winger Patrik Laine.