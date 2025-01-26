VANCOUVER - Quinn Hughes scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat the league-leading Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday.

The performance extended Hughes' point streak to five games with five goals and two assists across the stretch.

Defenceman Filip Hronek contributed a pair of assists for the Canucks (21-17-10) and Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced.

The lone Capitals goal from Pierre-Luc Dubois came at the 12:31 mark of the third period when he knocked in a loose puck from the crease for his 10th of the season.

Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for a Washington (33-11-5) side that saw its six-game win streak snapped. The result marked the Capitals' first regulation loss since Dec. 29.

It was a much-needed victory for Vancouver, which came in with losses in four of its last five outings and remains three points behind the Calgary Flames for the Western Conference's second wild-card spot.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Coach Rick Tocchet mixed up his forward lines, playing star centre Elias Pettersson with wingers Nils Hoglander and Linus Karlsson and moving Pius Suter up to skate between Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland. Defenceman Elias Pettersson, called up from the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks earlier this week, played his first NHL game alongside bruising blueliner Vincent Desharnais.

Capitals: The visitors got ample chances early only to see Lankinen make a series of stops. Alex Ovechkin tested the Canucks' goalie just over four minutes into the game when he launched a rocket from the top of the circle off of a face off but Lankinen got his elbow into the puck's path, sending it up into the netting.

KEY MOMENT

Lindgren was on his way to the bench with just over a minute to go in the game when Canucks' winger Danton Heinen sailed a shot toward the Washington net. The Capitals' goalie sprinted back and dove to make a glove save for a highlight-reel worthy save.

KEY STAT

Hughes’ second goal of the night marked the 57th of his career, tying him with Ed Jovanovski for the sixth most by a defenceman in Canucks' history.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Begin a three-game road swing Monday against the Blues in St. Louis.

Capitals: Visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.