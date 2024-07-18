Quinton Byfield is happy to be in Los Angeles for another five years.

On July 15, the 21-year-old forward signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract coming out of his entry-level deal. He had a breakout season in 2023-24, scoring 20 goals with 55 points in 80 games. It was also his first full season in the NHL.

Byfield was drafted taken second overall in 2020 and it took him awhile to find full-time footing at the NHL level. The COVID-19 pandemic cut his draft season short in 2020, but he was assigned to play for the Kings’ AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, in 2020-21. Injuries and illness got in the way early on his pro career and now that he has established himself as a bona fide NHL player, he is relieved to have a new contract.

“The deal means a lot to me and how much the team is committed to me over that term, it’s good to have some security there knowing that they trust me, and they trust the player that I can become,” said Byfield on OverDrive Wednesday afternoon.

“I think we have a really good team, a lot of veteran leaders that have won before and it’s a really good group of guys that can do something in the next five years.”

Byfield admits he wants to improve on his two-way game as it wasn’t much of a focus for him growing up. He has the advantage of playing alongside a two-time Selke Trophy winner in Anze Kopitar. While he’s a natural centre, Byfield spent a lot of time skating with Kopitar this season and he learned a lot from the Kings captain.

“I think he’s up there for being one of the most complete players of all time,” said Byfield of Kopitar. “It’s really good just being able to play with him on a line last year, just watching what he does off the ice, being his teammate, his leadership qualities that he brings.

“There’s a lot that I’ve learned from him, how much he’s committed to the little things, being below the puck in the right spots, being above his guy in the offensive zone, just little things like that that I maybe wasn’t doing before, but now I have that in my mindset and that’s the things I want to do.”