Radim Mrtka - Defence

Published

Team: Seattle (OHL)
Hometown: Havlickuv Brod, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-5 3/4  WT: 207   Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking  Mid: 12  Final: 11
NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Seattle 43 3 35 46
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Rangy with good skating and puck skills and sees the game very well. Makes plays under pressure and has very good passing skills that he uses them to move puck out of defensive zone. Has offensive poise and can create at that end. Loads of potential."

Projection: No. 3, Two-Way, Rangy D
Comparable: Colton Parayko

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
4/5 4/5 4.5/5 3.5/5 3/5
 

 

