Radim Mrtka - Defence

Team: Seattle (OHL)

Hometown: Havlickuv Brod, CZE

Nationality: CZE

HT: 6-5 3/4 WT: 207 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 12 Final: 11

NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Seattle 43 3 35 46

Craig Button's Analysis

"Rangy with good skating and puck skills and sees the game very well. Makes plays under pressure and has very good passing skills that he uses them to move puck out of defensive zone. Has offensive poise and can create at that end. Loads of potential."

Projection: No. 3, Two-Way, Rangy D

Comparable: Colton Parayko