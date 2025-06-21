Radim Mrtka - Defence
Published
Team: Seattle (OHL)
Hometown: Havlickuv Brod, CZE
Nationality: CZE
HT: 6-5 3/4 WT: 207 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 12 Final: 11
NHL Ranking Final: 5 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Seattle
|43
|3
|35
|46
Craig Button's Analysis
"Rangy with good skating and puck skills and sees the game very well. Makes plays under pressure and has very good passing skills that he uses them to move puck out of defensive zone. Has offensive poise and can create at that end. Loads of potential."
Projection: No. 3, Two-Way, Rangy D
Comparable: Colton Parayko
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|4/5
|4.5/5
|3.5/5
|3/5