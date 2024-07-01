Rangers acquire F Smith from Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 conditional fifth, it was announced Monday.

Smith, 33, is on the final year of a three-year, $15 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-1 winger recorded 13 goals and 40 points in 76 games with the Penguins last season.

He was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in June of 2023 in exchange for a draft pick.

Drafted 69th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2009, Smith has 213 goals and 513 points in 840 career games split between the Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Golden Knights, and Penguins.

Smith helped lead the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2023, recording four goals and 14 points during their playoff run.