New York Rangers veteran defenceman Jacob Trouba was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

The incident happened early in the second period of Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins when Trouba and Frederic got into a shoving match in front of the Rangers' net. Following the whistle, Trouba swung his stick high towards Frederic, hitting him in the side of the head.

The 29-year-old Trouba, who is the captain of the Rangers, has one goal and seven assists over 19 games in 2023-24, his fifth season in New York.