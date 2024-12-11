New York Rangers defenceman K'Andre Miller suffered an upper-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night and did not return to action.

Miller left in the third period with the injury as the Rangers held on to win 3-2. The Rangers did not have an update following the game.

The 24-year-old native of St. Paul, Minn., is in his fifth season with the Rangers and has recorded two goals and four assists alongside a minus-5 rating across 27 games.

Miller is in the final year of a two-year, $7.7 million contract and will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

New York is attempting to turn their season around after trading captain and veteran defenceman Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks last week. After Wednesday's win, the Rangers are 15-12-1 on the season, placing them fourth in the Metropolitan Division and first in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Miller was selected 22nd overall by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft and has tallied 31 goals and 80 assists in 321 career regular-season games. He has three goals and nine assists in 43 playoff contests.