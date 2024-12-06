Jacob Trouba's tenure with the New York Rangers appears to be nearing an end, though the manner of his exit is still be ironed out.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Rangers have "multiple deals on the table" for the veteran defenceman and team captain, but need his consent to waive his modified no-trade clause.

LeBrun adds that Trouba was going to "sleep on it" Thursday night and possibly decide his future on Friday. LeBrun reiterates Arthur Staple of The Athletic's report that there's a potential threat of waivers for Trouba if doesn't waive his no-trade clause for one of the deals on the table.

New York placed forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers in June after trying to find a fit within his no-trade list. He was claimed by the San Jose Sharks.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post first reported Friday that Trouba was not expected to practice on Friday and would not be in the lineup for New York's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. He cited "roster management" for keeping Trouba off the ice.

Brooks reported in June that the Rangers were close on a deal to send Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings, but it never came to fruition. Signed through next season at a cap hit of $8 million, Trouba's no-movement clause shifted to a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1.

"I had good communication with the organization throughout. I don’t really have much else to comment on," Trouba said of the off-season rumours in September. "There were a lot of things that were said and snowballed. ...You’re going to have to find out where they came from. If you find out, let me know.”

The Rangers recalled defenceman Victor Mancini from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack on Friday morning, but did not announce a corresponding move.

Trouba has posted six assists across 24 games this season for the struggling Rangers, who sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-10-1 record.

The 30-year-old American as well as other notable names on the Rangers have been rumoured to be available with New York falling in the standings.

"Chris Drury, the Rangers general manager is open for business, he's let that be known to other GMs around the league," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Nov. 26. "Specifically he's mentioned Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider as veteran Rangers players that he'd be willing to move on from under the right circumstances.

"I think this coming to light in the last day or two has sent a shockwave through the Rangers dressing room. A trade of either of these players is not a straight forward transaction. Both have 15-team no-trade clauses included in their contracts so there could be a situation where the team could would have to try to work with one of those players in order to get them to be moved on from.

"The mere fact that they're publicly known to be available amongst other Rangers players tells you a little bit about the situation in New York, which might surprise some people. If you look at the standings, the Rangers are holding down a playoff spot at this point but there's been a general displeasure with the displeasure with the performance of some of the veteran players on the Rangers this season. They've dropped three games in a row and management is now considering other options to try to shake things up."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading two days later that that Kaapo Kakko’s name had also resurfaced in trade rumours.

Trouba joined the Rangers ahead of the 2019-20 season and has recorded 31 goals and 105 assists over 364 games with New York, adding two goals and 11 assists in 46 playoff games.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Final last season, the Rangers have taken a step back in 2024-25.



'Last crack' ending early?

With the Rangers facing cap crunch next summer, Trouba stated in the fall that the window was closing for the team's veteran players.

“In all likelihood, this will probably be the last crack for this core," Trouba told The Athletic in training camp. "I don’t think it’s a secret by any means.”

Known as one of the most physical blueliners in the NHL, Trouba was named the 28th captain in Rangers history ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Trouba is in the sixth year of a seven-year, $56 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $8 million.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets ninth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, Trouba has scored 73 goals and 242 assists over 772 career games with the Jets and Rangers. He has four goals and 15 assists across 73 career playoff games.