New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba was suspended two games on Saturday for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

Trouba did not receive a penalty at the time of the incident in a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Trouba, 29, has three goals, 16 assists and a plus-2 rating in 48 games this season.

The Rangers visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.