New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko left Monday's game against the visiting Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden after suffering a lower-body injury in the second period.

The 22-year-old native of Finland suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly into the boards following a collision with Sabres defenceman Erik Johnson.

Kakko was in obvious pain on the ice and couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was being helped off the ice to the dressing room.

Selected by the Rangers second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has two goals and one assist over 19 games this season, his fifth in New York.

The right winger has 46 goals and 55 assists over 258 regular season games with the Rangers. He also has tallied three goals and four assists over 29 career playoff games.