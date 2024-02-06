Veteran forward Nick Bonino was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday by the the New York Rangers for the purpose of contract termination.

The 35-year-old was placed on waivers by the Rangers last month, but cleared a day later.

Bonino was signed to a one-year, $800,000 contract last summer and recorded one goal with four assists over 45 games this season with Rangers.

Drafted 173rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2007 draft, Bonino has 159 goals and 358 points in 868 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, and Rangers.

Bonino helped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17 where he recorded eight goals and 25 points those two post-seasons.