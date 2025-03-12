The New York Rangers have signed veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick to a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension.

The 39-year-old goaltender has a 9-6-2 record this season with a .896 save percentage and a 3.14 goals-against average. He is in his second season with the Rangers, having signed back-to-back one-year deals with the team.

Quick carries a cap hit of $1.275 million this season after first joining the Rangers on a deal worth $825,000 in 2023.

The Rangers tandem in net is now secure through next season, with starter Igor Shesterkin signed through 2033 after inking an eight-year, $92 million contract extension in December. The 29-year-old Shesterkin has a 21-22-4 record this season with a .905 save percentage and a 2.87 GAA.

A veteran of 801 games, Quick has a career record of 402-289-88 with the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers. He has a career save percentage of .911 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.

Quick is 14th in NHL history in wins and his 63 shutouts are 18th all-time.

The 2005 third-round pick backstopped the Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, and won a third Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012 after going 16-4 with a 1.41 GAA and .946 save percentage in that playoff run. He is also a two-time William M. Jennings Trophy winner, with his team holding the league’s lowest goals-against average in 2014 and 2018.

The Milford, Conn., native represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympic