The New York Rangers have decided to assign enforcer Matt Rempe to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that the expectation is he'll make his way back to the NHL at some point.

Rempe has appeared in just two of New York's seven games this season, failing to record a point with no penalty minutes.

As a rookie last season, the 22-year-old centre made a name for himself with his massive 6-foot-9, 255-pound stature and tough, physical play on the ice.

Rempe recorded one goal and one assist alongside 71 penalty minutes over 17 regular season games last year with the Rangers, and added one goal and 10 penalty minutes in 11 playoff contests.

Rempe became a fan favourite as his dropped the gloves numerous times during his brief stint in the NHL despite fighting itself becoming less of a factor in today's game.

Selected by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Calgary native had eight goals and four assists with 96 penalty minutes over 43 AHL games in 2023-24.