Calgary Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson wanted to clear the air on Tuesday about speculation surrounding his future with the team.

Andersson, a pending free agent who the team drafted back in 2015, disputed summer reports that he would only sign a long-term deal with one team as part of a trade. He emphasized his strong relationship with general manager Craig Conroy and that he’s committed to working with the Flames during a pivotal season of his career.

“The thing that bothers you is fake information that comes out,” Andersson said at the team’s golf tournament. “I saw some reports that I would only sign with one team…it’s the furthest [thing] from the truth. Me and Connie have had a few conversations over the summer. I would never handcuff him and give him one team.”

Andersson’s six-year, $27.3 million deal expires next summer and he has a six-team no-trade list. Captain Mikael Backlund told Michael Russo of The Athletic in late August that “it’s obvious” his close friend will get traded.

Conroy reiterated Tuesday that the door remains open on Andersson remaining a Flame beyond 2026. Over the summer, the general manager also denied the reports that Andersson had given the Flames some sort of ultimatum on his future.

“We’re not going to close the door on anything,” Conroy said on Tuesday. ”We need Rasmus to come in and be the player we think he is…he looks like he’s in great shape. He’s ready to go. He’s motivated and wants to win.”

Andersson mentioned coming off a down season where his -38 was third-worst among all NHL skaters. His point totals per season have steadily decreased from 50 in 2021-22 to 31 last season.

Despite that, Andersson has become a heart-and-soul leader for a Calgary team trying to rebuild on the fly. Over the past two seasons, he’s sixth in the league with 382 blocked shots. He plays through injuries, defends teammates, and speaks publicly after tough losses. He’s also helped foster a culture that’s led to Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato, and other young players signing long-term extensions to remain with the organization.

In both a contract and Olympic year, Andersson is motivated to elevate his game and earning potential – whether that’s in Calgary or elsewhere. Andersson captained Sweden at the 2025 World Hockey Championship and was also part of their 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

“Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season?” he asked. “I don’t know. I read all season [about] how much I suck…I’ve just got to come out of the gates hot and just worry about myself and get the team into the best position possible.”

Andersson has always been introspective and open about his future with the only NHL team he’s ever played for.

At his season-ending press conference in April, he alluded to blueline prospects like Zayne Parekh and that he knew there were only so many minutes to go around.

Andersson also admitted that, during the team’s final home game of last season versus the Vegas Golden Knights, he allowed himself to reflect if that was the last time he’d be at the Saddledome as a member of the home team. He’s also referred to the “Twitter monsters” and reading unflattering commentary from the fanbase about himself and the team.

Andersson expressed appreciation for the Flames and Calgary again this week, knowing his tenure here will likely come to an end in the coming months.

“I’ve grown up in the city,” he said. “I’ve loved every second of it and that will never change…it’s a great organization to play for. It’s a first-class organization. In my opinion, I think it always will be.”