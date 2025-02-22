BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and had an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres capitalized on a five-goal first period in an 8-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Tage Thompson and Ryan McLeod each scored twice, and Jason Zucker had three assists in the teams’ return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Jack Quinn and Henri Jokiharju also scored. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots and Buffalo improved to 5-1 in its past six games.

New York's Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored second-period goals. The Rangers failed to build on the momentum of their pre-break 11-5-2 run that pushed them to within four points of eight place in the Eastern Conference.

Igor Shesterkin was pulled with 1:39 left in the first period after allowing five goals on 16 shots. Jonathan Quick finished the game allowing three goals on 17 shots.

Buffalo's Alex Tuch did not return after being checked from behind into the boards by K'Andre Miller 4:22 into the third period.

Takeaways

Rangers: Shesterkin dropped to 1-5 in his past six starts in which he’s allowed a combined 24 goals.

Sabres: Forward Jordan Greenway returned after missing 23 games with a hernia. He had an assist when his shot was deflected in by Dahlin on Buffalo’s second goal.

Key moment

Thompson’s first goal with 4:28 left in the first sparked Buffalo’s run of three goals in a span of 2:48 for a 5-0 lead. The Rangers allowed Thompson to drive from the right corner to the front of the net and backhand a shot in through Shesterkin’s legs.

Key stat

Dahlin upped his career goal total to 75, moving him into sole possession of second place among Sabres defensemen, two ahead of Mike Ramsey. Phil Housley tops the list with 178 goals.

Up Next

The Rangers travel to play Pittsburgh on Sunday, while the Sabres hosts Anaheim on Tuesday.

