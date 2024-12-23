NEW YORK (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had four assists and the Buffalo Sabres stopped a 13-game slide by routing the New York Islanders 7-1 on Monday night.

It was Buffalo's first win since Nov. 23 at San Jose. The Sabres went 0-10-3 during the losing streak.

Jiri Kulich had two goals and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves. Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson, Beck Malenstyn, Jason Zucker and Zach Benson also scored.

Kyle Palmieri for New York with 55 seconds left in the second period. It was Palmieri's 12th goal of the season.

The Islanders lost for the third time in four games.

Zucker's power-play goal 6:53 into the second lifted Buffalo to a 3-0 lead. Quinn made it 5-0 when he scored at 18:21.

Boos rained down from the frustrated crowd at UBS Arena as the Sabres pulled away for the victory.

Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves in his 11th straight start for the Islanders.

Takeaways

Sabres: It was the team’s highest scoring game of the season. The Sabres posted a 6-1 victory at the New York Rangers on Nov. 7.

Islanders: New York fell to 6-8-2 at UBS Arena.

Key moment

Luukkonen stopped Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a prime scoring opportunity with 4:08 left in the first.

Key stat

The Sabres are last in the Eastern Conference at 12-19-4.

Up next

The Sabres host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

