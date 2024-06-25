The Detroit Red Wings have acquired a second-round pick in this year's draft and forward Jesse Kiiskinen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defensive prospect Andrew Gibson.

The Red Wings will now have two second-round picks on Saturday afternoon, their own at No. 47 and Nashville's (formerly Tampa Bay's) at No. 53.

Kiiskinen, 18, was drafted in the third round (68th overall) by Nashville in last year's draft. He spent the 2023-24 campaign playing in Finland with the Pelicans, scoring four goals with six assists.

Gibson, a second-round pick by Detroit in 2023, signed his three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on April 28. In 68 games this season with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, he had 12 goals and 44 points.