Detroit Red Wings veteran forward Patrick Kane will miss at least the next two games after leaving Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs early with a lower-body injury.

Derek Lalonde says Patrick Kane unavailable for this trip, should know more about his lower body injury went back in Detroit this weekend. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 16, 2024

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Kane will be unavailable for the remainder of the road trip which includes Wednesday against the Florida Panthers and Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract in late November, the 35-year-old American has seven goals and nine assists over 19 games.

Selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has 458 goals and 795 assists over 1,199 career games with the Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Red Wings.

Kane, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2016, has 53 goals and 85 assists over 143 career playoff games.

The Reds Wings are holding down the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-16-5 record through 43 games.