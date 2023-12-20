Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Red Wings placed goalie Ville Husso on the injured reserve.

Husso suffered a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The 28-year-old has played in 18 games with the Wings this season, posting a 9-5-2 record with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Husso is in his second season playing for the Red Wings after spending the first two years of his career with the St. Louis Blues.

The Maple Leafs loaned defenceman Max Lajoie to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Lajoie, 26, hasn't recorded a point in four games with the Maple Leafs this season and has appeared in 14 games with the Marlies, producing five assists.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned D Max Lajoie to the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 20, 2023

The Quebec City native has seven goals and eight assists over 74 career games in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and Maple Leafs.