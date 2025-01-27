The Detroit Red Wings placed veteran winger Patrick Kane on the injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 21, with the upper-body problem that has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games.

Kane, a 36-year-old from Buffalo, has 11 goals and 19 assists over 42 games with the Red Wings in 2024-25, his second season with the club.

The Red Wings also announced the signing of 31-year-old American Hockey League forward Dominik Shine to a two-year contract on Monday. Shine has spent his entire nine-year pro career with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, never appearing in the NHL.

Detroit, currently second last in the Atlantic Division with a 23-21-5 record, hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.