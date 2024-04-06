Referee Kozari expected to make full recovery after collision with Lightning's Fleury

NHL referee Steve Kozari was transported to hospital for precautionary reasons, but is expected to make a full recovery after colliding with defenceman Haydn Fleury of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

NHL statement on Referee Steve Kozari. pic.twitter.com/4PffGshUzf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 6, 2024

The incident occurred in the third period of a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Lightning.

Kozari, 46, was taken off the ice on a stretcher, but was able to move his arms at the time.

"Kozari is conscious and alert, has the use of his extremities and is expected to make a full recovery," the NHL said in a statement.

The Penticton, B.C., native has officiated over 1,150 regular-season games and 136 playoff games, including four Stanley Cup finals.

Fleury did not return to the game.

The Penguins defeated the Lightning 5-4.