TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided targeting Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett on Wednesday after he elbowed goalie Anthony Stolarz in the opener of their second-round playoff series.

Victory proved to be the sweetest revenge.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers, meanwhile, left Scotiabank Arena unfazed and confident despite dropping a 4-3 decision that left them hoping a return to the Sunshine State can lift them out of an 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough battle," said Panthers forward Brad Marchand. "We didn't expect to roll over them by any means. So we have our work cut out. They're playing really well."

Known for getting under the opposing team's skin, Bennett was at his aggressive best in a 5-4 loss in Game 1 on Monday. While driving through the crease, he caught Stolarz on the side of the head and the netminder left the game a short time later.

Stolarz didn't play in Game 2 and his status going forward remains uncertain. He took a puck to the head earlier in the opener and was seen vomiting near the team bench before his departure.

In the rematch, the Maple Leafs were finishing their checks but Bennett was not the only one in their sights. Toronto outhit Florida 41-39 but was sloppy with the puck at times, particularly in the opening period.

The Panthers came out with more zip than Game 1 but were stunted by three minor penalties.

Aleksander Barkov opened the scoring five seconds into Florida's first power play. Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal of his own late in the period to tie it.

Marchand made it 2-1 just 15 seconds into the second period before William Nylander pulled Toronto even.

Max Domi tallied to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead but Anton Lundell responded early in the third period. Mitch Marner's winner 17 seconds later was the difference.

The Panthers pressed late but couldn't beat Toronto netminder Joseph Woll.

"We didn't love our Game 1 but we liked our game here tonight," said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. "So to come out on the road, we lost two one-goal games and we get to go back home now."

Florida has experience on its side. The Panthers won the Eastern Conference title in 2023 and raised the Stanley Cup last spring after a seven-game win over the Edmonton Oilers.

"We're OK in here, we have a lot of belief in our group, in our room, our experience," Marchand said. "Obviously they're playing for their lives and they came here to play in this round. We see that, but again, these series can change on a dime.

"And it's all about that next one. We're living for tomorrow right now and that's how we'll prepare."

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad returned to the Florida lineup after serving a two-game suspension for a hit he delivered to Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel in the first round.

He logged almost 20 minutes of ice time and had an assist. Ekblad has been out of action for most of the last two months after serving a 20-game ban for violating the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances policy.

Panthers centre Evan Rodrigues went to the locker room midway through the second period after he was hit from behind by Scott Laughton, who was called for a double-minor roughing penalty.

Rodrigues was somehow penalized for embellishment despite being driven into the boards.

Florida outshot Toronto 28-20 but the Maple Leafs had a 25-8 advantage in blocked shots.

Game 3 goes Friday at Amerant Bank Arena and Game 4 is Sunday. If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played in Toronto on May 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2025.