Reinhart scores again as Panthers hold three-goal lead over Oilers after second period of Game 6

Sam Reinhart scored his second of the game as the Florida Panthers lead the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 after 40 minutes of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can lift the Stanley Cup for the second straight season with a victory.

Reinhart deflected the puck past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner after captain Aleksander Barkov collected a rebound and fired the puck at the net.

Carter Verhaeghe got the other assist on the third Panthers goal.

Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers early in the first period and Matthew Tkachuk scored late in the frame to make the score 2-0.

Skinner returned to the Oilers net for Game 6, replacing Calvin Pickard, who got the start in Game 5 after coming in off the bench in the previous game.

The 26-year-old has made 15 saves on 18 shots through two periods.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned away all 20 shots he has seen thus far.

The Oilers made two additional lineup changes heading into Game 6, winger Kasperi Kapanen replaced Viktor Arvidsson and on defence, veteran John Klingberg was inserted for Troy Stecher.

Edmonton is trying to force the Stanley Cup Final to seven games for the second year in a row. Last season they earned three connective wins to force the Panthers the distance after falling into a 3-0 hole.