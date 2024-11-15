Forward Robby Fabbri had surgery on his meniscus on Friday and is expected to be out at least six weeks, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Fabbri, 28, has two goals in 14 games this season and last appeared during the Ducks' 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The 5-foot-11 centre was acquired by the Ducks, along with a draft pick, from the the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for netminder Alexander Gage in July.

Anaheim put Fabbri on Injured reserve on Wednesday and recalled centre Jansen Harkins from the AHL's San Diego Gulls in a corresponding move.

Drafted 21st overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2014, Fabbri has 100 goals and 202 points in 412 career games split between the Blues, Red Wings, and Ducks.