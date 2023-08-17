Report: Coyotes RFA Jeník seeking trade
Jan Jenik (left) and Victor Soderstrom - The Canadian Press
Arizona Coyotes restricted free agent Jan Jeník is seeking a trade this off-season as he looks for a fresh start in the NHL, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Jeník appeared in just two games with the Coyotes last season, failing to post a point. He had seven goals and 23 points in 30 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, adding two assists in two AHL playoff games.
The 22-year-old is the Coyotes lone remaining RFA this off-season and, while Morgan notes he has options to play in Europe, the winger prefers to stay in North America.
Jeník was selected in the third round - 65th overall - of the 2018 draft. He's appeared in 17 career games with the Coyotes, posting four goals and one assist.