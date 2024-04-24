The Carolina Hurricanes appear set to be without defenceman Brett Pesce for the remainder of their first-round series and potentially beyond.

Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports Pesce is expect to miss "a couple weeks at the least" after suffering a non-contact lower-body injury in Game 2 against the New York Islanders.

The 29-year-old blueliner had 8:47 of ice time before exiting Monday's eventual 5-3 win for the Hurricanes as the team took a 2-0 series lead. He logged 19:49 of ice time in Game 1, posting an assist.

Pesce had three goals and 13 points in 70 games with the Hurricanes during the regular season, finishing fourth on the team in average ice time.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Pesce has 39 goals and 198 points in 627 career NHL games, all with the Hurricanes.