It appears NHL clubs in need of help on the blueline should give the Columbus Blue Jackets a call.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen "is still working the phones in an attempt to trade a defenceman."

The Blue Jackets are carrying eight blueliners on their NHL roster, with Adam Boqvist and Andrew Peeke serving as healthy scratches in their most recent games.

Portzline notes that rookie David Jiricek has jumped Boqvist and Peeke for a role in the top six, but is the only member of the group who can be assigned to the AHL without clearing waivers.

Jiricek, selected sixth overall in the 2022 draft, has a goal and an assists in four games this season. The 19-year-old appeared in four games with the Blue Jackets last season, spending the majority of the year with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Boqvist is without a point in two games this season. The 23-year-old had five goals and 24 points in 46 games with the Blue Jackets last season while averaging 18:38 of ice time.

Selected eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 draft, he was acquired by the Blue Jackets as part of their return for Seth Jones in 2021.

Peeke has not played since dressing in the team's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12. The 25-year-old, who did not record a point against the Flyers, had six goals and 13 points in 80 games last season.

A second-round pick of the Blue Jackets in 2016, Peeke is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $2.75 million.

Boqvist is signed through the 2024-25 season at cap hit of $2.6 million.

The Blue Jackets boosted their defensive depth this off-season by adding Damon Severson in a sign-and-trade with the New Jersey Devils and acquiring Ivan Provorov from the Flyers.

Blue Jackets lose Foudy to Predators

With Columbus electing to keep eight defenceman as Zach Werenski returned from injured reserve Friday, the team placed forward Liam Foudy on waivers.

The Nashville Predators claimed Foudy, who was selected 18th overall in the 2018 draft.

Foudy did not record a point in one game with the Blue Jackets this season after posting seven goals and 14 points in 62 games last season.

The 23-year-old centre has seven goals and 12 assists in 90 career NHL games.