Former Ottawa Senators first-round pick Logan Brown will join the Tampa Bay Lightning for training camp on a professional tryout contract, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

The 26-year-old forward posted two goals and six points in 30 games with the St. Louis Blues last season. He added two assists in two games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Selected 11th overall in the 2016 draft by Ottawa, Brown made his NHL debut in 2017-18, playing in four games. He returned to junior after that stint and never carved out a full-time role with the Senators. He played in 23 games with the team in 2019-20, posting one goal and eight points.

After playing in just one game with the Senators in the 2020-21 season, he was traded to the St. Louis Blues along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for Zach Sanford. Brown played in a career-high 39 games with St. Louis in 2021-22, posting four goals and 11 points.

He will try to carve out a role in a Lightning forward group that added Jake Guentzel, Jesse Ylonen, Zemgus Girgensons and Cam Atkinson this off-season, with their most notable loss being in former captain Steven Stamkos.