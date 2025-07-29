Nearly a month into free agency, the Minnesota Wild and restricted free agent Marco Rossi remain at a stalemate in their negotiations.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic report that the two sides have not spoken since early June and, with no sign of an offer sheet coming, the standoff may continue until the start of training camp in mid-September.

Reports ahead of last month's draft indicated that the Vancouver Canucks offered the 15th overall pick for Rossi but were turned down by the Wild.

General manager Bill Guerin said earlier in June he was "not dying" to trade the 23-year-old forward, though he didn't close the door on a possible trade. Russo wrote at that time that the Wild had made Rossi a five-year, $25 million contract offer during the season, which was rejected and countered with a bridge deal that the Wild turned down. Russo and Smith wrote Monday that Rossi is looking for a $6 million to $7 million average annual value on a long-term deal, adding a short-term deal at roughly $5 million may be the best solution for the two sides.

“There clearly is a difference of opinion with respect to Marco’s value,” Rossi’s agent, Ian Pulver, told Russo in June. “We will continue in good faith to engage the Wild to attempt to reach resolution. We understand that Billy likes Marco, but for how much? And in what role going forward? (That) is the subject of great debate.

“Like the Wild, we believe we have advanced very fair and reasonable contract proposals. What the future holds for Marco and the Wild, only time will tell.”

Rossi posted 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games with the Wild last season, adding two goals and one assist in six playoff games. His time on ice dropped from an average of 18:15 per game in the regular season to 11:08 in the postseason.

Kaprizov talks await

Wild star Kirill Kaprizov became eligible to sign an extension on July 1, but appears talks are on hold until the winger returns from Russia.

Russo and Smith reports there's expected to be face-to-face discussions between Guerin and Kaprizov's camp ahead of training camp.

Wild owner Craig Leipold vowed last season that the club would not give Kaprizov a reason to leave based on money.

“I will tell you nobody will offer more money than us, or longer. So all we have to do is prove to him that we want to win,” Leipold said.

Kaprizov, 28, recorded 25 goals and 56 points in 41 games with the Wild last season. He added five goals and nine points in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

“I’m very confident we’re going to get a deal done with Kirill. I think he really loves this market and this team,” Guerin added after the Wild were eliminated from the playoffs in May. “I think he feels that we’re going in the right direction.”

The 5-foot-10 winger is entering the final season of a five-year, $45 million contract that carries a cap hit of $9 million. His new contract will kick in for the 2026-27 campaign.

Drafted 135th overall by the Wild in 2015, Kaprizov has 185 goals and 386 points in 319 career games.

Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2021 after recording 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. He also represented the Wild at the All-Star Game three times.