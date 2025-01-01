Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is going to be placed on IR, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Kaprizov, 27, ranks second in the NHL with 23 goals through 34 games played, and has 50 points on the season.

The young forward has a lower-body injury and has not played with Dec. 23, when he recorded a goal in a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Russo notes that Kaprizov will likely be placed on the IR retroactive to the 23rd, which would allow the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy winner to return to the lineup whenever he is healthy, but Russo also reports that it is not likely Kaprizov returns to the lineup in the next two games.

Defenceman Jared Spurgeon, who was injured in the second period on a slew-foot by Zachary L'Heureux, is going to have an MRI to assess the damage. The Wild captain did not return to the contest and finished with just over seven minutes of ice time.

The Wild are reportedly going to recall defenceman Carson Lambos, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Lambos has two goals and five points in 27 games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL this season.

If he finds his way into the lineup, it will mark the NHL debut for the 21-year-old from Winnipeg.

The Wild start a two-game road trip on Thursday with a game against the Washington Capitals. They enter play on Wednesday second in the Central Division at 23-11-4.