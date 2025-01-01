Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is going to be placed on IR, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Kaprizov, 27, ranks second in the NHL with 23 goals through 34 games played, and has 50 points on the season.

The young forward has a lower-body injury and has not played with Dec. 23, when he recorded a goal in a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Russo notes that Kaprizov will likely be placed on the IR retroactive to the 23rd, which would allow the 2021 Calder Memorial Trophy winner to return to the lineup whenever he is healthy, but Russo also reports that it is not likely Kaprizov returns to the lineup in the next two games.

With defenceman Jared Spurgeon also reportedly dealing with an injury, Russo expects that young defenceman David Jiricek, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a significant trade on Nov. 30, will be called up to make his debut with the Wild.

Jiricek was selected sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Blue Jackets, but scored 11 points in his first 53 games with the team at the NHL level.

The Wild start a two-game road trip on Thursday with a game against the Washington Capitals. They enter play on Wednesday second in the Central Division at 23-11-4.