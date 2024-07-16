Despite several rumours pointing to a trade ahead of free agency, the New York Rangers are expected to hold on to captain Jacob Trouba this summer, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Citing a source, Staple writes that Trouba and Rangers general manager Chris Drury have had at least one conversation in recent weeks as the team looks to mend fences in the wake of the rumours. Staple notes the Rangers would need to replace Trouba on the blueline if they were to trade or buyout the veteran defenceman, so a move currently doesn't make sense.

Staple adds, however, that a split with Trouba is "nearly certain" next year as the Rangers will face a cap crunch with Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafrenière and K’Andre Miller all up for new deals.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported late last month that the Rangers were working on a trade that would have sent Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings, but it never came to fruition.

Signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $8 million, Trouba's no-movement clause shifted to a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1.

The 30-year-old blueliner posted three goals and 22 points in 69 games this season, adding one goal and six assists in 16 playoff games. He revealed after the season that he suffered a broken ankle in March, which forced him to miss 11 games and the status of his health during the playoffs remains a mystery.

Drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012, Trouba has 73 goals and 309 points in 748 career games split between the Jets and Rangers.