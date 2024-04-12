Report: NHL working on moving Coyotes to Salt Lake City

﻿The National Hockey League is continuing to work at a solution to move the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, amid reports Friday night that general manager Bill Armstrong has already informed the players that the team is moving to Utah next season.

Sources told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun late Friday night that there are still “major issues to resolve,” and that the situation remains fluid.

No question the NHL continues to work at a solution to move the Coyotes to Salt Lake City. That’s the end game. But sources involved share tonight that there are still major issues to be resolved. Complicated transaction. Still a fluid situation. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 13, 2024

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported earlier in the evening that the Coyotes’ players were told in a team meeting in Edmonton on Friday that the team will relocate to Utah next season.

Kaplan added that details on the timeline, and that plans to use and renovate the Utah Jazz's arena, the Delta Center, are still to come.

The Coyotes will relocate to Utah next season, as players were told tonight in a team meeting.



Details on the timeline, and the plans to use and renovate the Delta Center as a hockey arena. https://t.co/03XjCLjOVz — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 13, 2024

Coyotes team reporter Craig Morgan of the NHL Network tweeted that the move could be announced next Wednesday, the date of Arizona's last home game of the season against the Oilers.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that the Coyotes kept their room close post game and did not make players available to the media.

Coyotes keeping their room closed post game. No players being made available. Tourigny said he’d only comment on the game. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 13, 2024

This story is developing.