Report: NHL working on moving Coyotes to Salt Lake City
The National Hockey League is continuing to work at a solution to move the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City, amid reports Friday night that general manager Bill Armstrong has already informed the players that the team is moving to Utah next season.
Sources told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun late Friday night that there are still “major issues to resolve,” and that the situation remains fluid.
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported earlier in the evening that the Coyotes’ players were told in a team meeting in Edmonton on Friday that the team will relocate to Utah next season.
Kaplan added that details on the timeline, and that plans to use and renovate the Utah Jazz's arena, the Delta Center, are still to come.
Coyotes team reporter Craig Morgan of the NHL Network tweeted that the move could be announced next Wednesday, the date of Arizona's last home game of the season against the Oilers.
TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports that the Coyotes kept their room close post game and did not make players available to the media.
Coyotes keeping their room closed post game. No players being made available. Tourigny said he’d only comment on the game.— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 13, 2024
This story is developing.