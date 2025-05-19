Ottawa Senators defenceman Nick Jensen underwent surgery for a lower-body injury that he played through during the second half of the season, Post Media's Bruce Garrioch reports.

There is reportedly no timeline for Jensen's recovery but the blueliner is hopeful he will be ready for the start of training camp.

"I’ve been grinding a little bit to get through a lot of these games. But credit to our health staff, they’ve been helping me get through this. I’ve been able to get all the way through playoffs with it, and I could have continued to play with it,” Jensen said after the team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jensen finished the season with three goals and 21 points in 71 games. It was his first season in Ottawa after he was acquired from the Washington Capitals as part of the deal that sent Jakob Chychrun to the Caps.

“Nick is an absolute warrior,” president of hockey operations and general manager, Steve Staios, said on May 5. “To be able to continue to perform at the level he did with the injury he was dealing with,"

The 34-year-old has 22 goals and 155 points in 633 games with the Senator, Capitals, and Detroit Red Wings. He was originally selected 150th overall by the Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Draft.