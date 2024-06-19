The Ottawa Senators have been linked to defenceman Chris Tanev since the trade deadline, but it appears the team also has interest in his younger brother, Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Senators have held talks with the Kraken regarding the younger Tanev, who is signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $3.5 million.

The 32-year-old winger had seven goals and 16 points in 66 games with Seattle this season. He had a career-high 16 goals and 35 points in 82 games with the Kraken during the 2022-23 season.

Garrioch notes the Senators continue to look to move winger Mathieu Joseph, which would help fit Tanev's cap hit under the salary cap. Joseph, 27, was involved in rumours at the beginning of this season as the Senators found themselves up against the salary cap but ultimately stayed put. He finished the year with 11 goals and 35 points in 72 games.

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2022 trade deadline, he remains signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $2.95 million.

As for the older Tanev, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Wednesday on TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa that he could wind up re-signing with the Dallas Stars, who acquired him at the trade deadline. The 34-year-old blueliner finished this season with two goals and 19 points over 75 games between the Calgary Flames and Stars. He had two assists in 19 playoff games with Dallas.

Senators president and general manager Steve Staios has been linked to multiple big-name players already as he looks to jump-start the team in his first off-season. Ottawa has missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons.