Former Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Mike Yeo is a candidate to join the Ottawa Senators coaching staff, according to a report by Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch.

According to the report, Senators head coach Travis Green and president of hockey operations Steve Staios have conducted an interview with Yeo.

The 50-year-old mutually parted ways with the Canucks on Tuesday, after two seasons on Vancouver's bench.

Yeo has previous head coaching experience with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, and also spent time as the interim bench boss with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Toronto native has served as an assistant with the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins as well as an associate coach with the Blues, before he was promoted to the top job.