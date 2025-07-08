The Pittsburgh Penguins have been "fielding calls" on veteran forwards Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust since their season came to an end, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

Yohe adds that league sources expect the Penguins to deal at least one of the wingers this summer, though team president Kyle Dubas is willing to wait until his asking price is met.

Rakell, 32, had 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games with the Penguins last season. His name was floated in rumours around the trade deadline, but he ultimately remained in Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-1 winger is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $30 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

Pittsburgh acquired Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks in 2022 in exchange for forwards Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese, goaltender Calle Clang, and a draft pick. Drafted 30th overall by the Ducks in 2011, Rakell has 236 goals and 519 points in 802 career games split between the Ducks and Penguins.

Rust, 33, had a career-high 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games with the Penguins last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $30.75 million deal and carries a $5.13 cap hit per season.

Drafted 80th overall by the Penguins in 2010, Rust has 203 goals and 437 points in 638 career games. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, helping the Penguins win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

The Penguins were quiet in free agency after missing the playoffs for the third straight year this past season. The team parted ways with head coach Mike Sullivan in April, hiring Dan Muse as his replacement.