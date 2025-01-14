Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had his house broken into on the weekend and his three Stanley Cup championships are missing, according to Jennifer Borrasso of KDKA-TV.

On Saturday, the back door of Malkin's home was kicked in with the cameras and alarm system down at the time.

The Penguins had a 4 p.m. ET game against the Ottawa Senators that day with the 911 call coming a few hours later.

Malkin won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The 38-year-old has eight goals and 33 points in 42 games this season, his 19th with the organization.