Report: Penguins star Malkin's house broken into, three Stanley Cup rings missing
Evgeni Malkin - The Canadian Press
Published
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had his house broken into on the weekend and his three Stanley Cup championships are missing, according to Jennifer Borrasso of KDKA-TV.
On Saturday, the back door of Malkin's home was kicked in with the cameras and alarm system down at the time.
The Penguins had a 4 p.m. ET game against the Ottawa Senators that day with the 911 call coming a few hours later.
Malkin won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The 38-year-old has eight goals and 33 points in 42 games this season, his 19th with the organization.