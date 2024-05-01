Despite the Carolina Hurricanes punching their ticket to the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday, uncertainty appears to be growing around head coach Rod Brind’Amour's future with the team.

Brind'Amour's contract is set to expire after this season and Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer writes "confidants say he has become unsure about his future in Carolina, according to sources familiar with those conversations."

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon told DeCock that he believes a contract extension is only awaiting final touches, with the team's focus currently on playoff success.

“I think it’s all but done,” Dundon said. “[General manager] Don [Waddell] and him are working on it. I don’t think there’s anything there. We’re in the playoffs and they haven’t focused on it. They’re doing it together. I said OK to almost everything they’ve asked me for. They’re just getting through the last little stuff.”

“It’s in Tom’s hands,” Brind’Amour told the News and Observer via a text message.

After missing the playoffs in nine straight seasons prior to hiring Brind’Amour in 2018, the Hurricanes have reached the postseason in each of the past six years.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Hurricanes as a player in 2006, Brind’Amour has guided Carolina to the Eastern Conference Final twice in his six seasons behind the bench, exiting in the first round just once.

The Hurricanes topped the 50-win mark for the third straight season this year and dispatched the New York Islanders in five games, posting a 6-3 win on Tuesday to complete their first-round series.

The 53-year-old head coach won the Jack Adams Award in 2021.