The Pittsburgh Penguins are closing on a contract extension with franchise icon Sidney Crosby, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Rossi cites multiple sources while writing that "the team and player are confident a deal will be agreed upon and formalized soon."

The 36-year-old captain is entering the last season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed in July of 2012, featuring an average annual value of $8.7 million. While Rossi does not have firm contract details, he previously noted a three-year deal with a cap hit around $10 million could make sense for the star centre.

Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas made it clear in April his top priority for the off-season was getting Crosby signed to a new deal.

“I think he should finish his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Dubas said at the time. "How long that is? I’m not going to put any limits on Sidney Crosby. He’s capable of great things and is still performing at an extraordinarily high level.”

Arguably the greatest player in franchise history, Crosby is coming off his best season since 2018-19, scoring 42 goals and 52 assists over 82 games. It marked the second straight season Crosby has tallied 90-plus points while playing a full 82-game season.

Over 1,272 career games, Crosby has tallied 592 goals and 1,004 assists, winning Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., is a 10-time All-Star, owning two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies.

The Penguins have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons despite making a late push in the Eastern Conference's wild-card race this season. The team has now missed the playoffs just four times during Crosby's tenure in Pittsburgh, which dates back to 2005 after they selected him with the first overall pick.

It's been a relatively quiet off-season to date for the Penguins, who moved out Reilly Smith in a trade with the New York Rangers, acquired Kevin Hayes in a trade with the St. Louis Blues and added Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte and Matt Grzelcyk among their free-agent signings.