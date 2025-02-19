The United states have been given permission to put Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and New Jersey Devils defenceman Brett Pesce on standby in case of injuries or illness prior to the tournament's finale against Canada on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Thompson can only enter the lineup if the team drops below 12 forwards and Pesce can only come in if the team has less than six defencemen available.

Thompson, 27, leads the Sabres in scoring this season with 26 goals and 48 points in 48 games. He previously represented the United States at the World Championship in 2018 and 2021, taking home a bronze medal in each tournament.

Pesce, 30, is in his first season with the Devils and has a goal and 11 points in 48 games. He missed the first seven games of the season with a fractured fibula that he sustained during last year's playoffs while with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has not represented his country since 2011, when he was a part of the United States' under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team.

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was first put on standby by the United States on Tuesday after Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy was ruled out with an infection, but the 2024 Norris Trophy winner was not cleared to play because of an undisclosed injury he sustained prior to the tournament.

Jake Sanderson, a late add to the roster to replace Hughes, made his tournament debut in Monday's 2-1 loss to Sweden, logging 17:08 of ice time. The Ottawa Senators defenceman has five goals and 35 points in 55 games with his club this season, averaging a team-high 24:24 of ice time.

The United States leaned heavily on Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber in their first game against Canada, with both finishing with over 25 minutes of ice time. Noah Hanifin sat just above McAvoy with 20:13 of ice time, while Zach Werenski and Adam Fox saw just under 14 minutes of ice time each.

United States captain Auston Matthews, and forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk missed the team's loss to the Sweden, but are expected to play in the final on Thursday.