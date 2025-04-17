Game 1 of the Battle of Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will take place Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Garrioch adds that Game 2 is expected to follow on Tuesday, with the series then moving to Ottawa for Game 3 next Thursday and and Game 4 on Saturday, April 26.

The Maple Leafs enter the series having clinched the Atlantic Division for the first time as their postseason streak extends to an active record of nine straight years.

The Senators are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, having claimed the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

While Ottawa has won five straight games against them, Toronto is favoured to win the series, going off at -172 to advance, per FanDuel, and the Senators opened at +142.

The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2004.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will start on Saturday, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the St. Louis Blues in the opening game.