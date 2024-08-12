Veteran forward Sam Gagner is looking to continue his playing career for an 18th NHL season, Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Leavins notes that Gagner, who signed with the Edmonton Oilers last October after attending training camp on a professional tryout, "has been skating at his annual Muskoka Hockey camp."

Gagner celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday. He had five goals and 10 points in 28 games with the Oilers last season, adding three goals and nine points in 15 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors. He did not appear in any games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final in the spring.

Last season marked Gagner's third stint with Oilers, who selected him sixth overall in the 2007 draft. A veteran of 1,043 career NHL games, he has posted 197 goals and 529 points over his NHL career while spending time with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets.

The London, Ont. native carried a cap hit of $775,000 on a two-way contract last season.