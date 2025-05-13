The Vancouver Canucks' coaching search is entering its final stages, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports, with the list of seven candidates formally interviewed now reduced down to possibly three finalists.

As Lalji reports, Manny Malhotra and Adam Foote are considered finalists for the head coaching vacancy, while there's a possibility of a third name still being in the running.

Malhotra has spent time coaching in the Canucks organization since he was hired as a development coach in September of 2016, shortly after he retired from the NHL.

The 44-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. played 16 seasons in the NHL, including three with the Canucks from 2010-13.

Foote has been an assistant with the Canucks since January of 2023. He also served as head coach of the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL for a season and a half, and spent seven seasons as a defensive coach with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 53-year-old also played a long career in the NHL, spending 19 seasons with the Quebec Nordiques, Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets.

As Lalji reports, Canucks management had a conversation with star defenceman Quinn Hughes at the end of the season, and that both sides have a mutual understanding on the overall situation and direction moving forward.

Vancouver parted ways with Rick Tocchet at the end of the season after failing to make the playoffs with a 38-30-14 record. Tocchet had guided the Canucks to the playoffs in his first full season at the helm in 2023-24, but the team failed to match those expectations this year.