The Buffalo Sabres have filed for arbitration with defenceman Bowen Byram, according to multiple reports.

The decision, which leaves the term ask in Byram's hands ahead of the hearing, ends the possibility of the restricted free agent signing an offer sheet.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters last week that the team has been strategic in planning in case of a Byram offer sheet and were "absolutely" prepared to match one to retain his services.

Adams added that he remained open to trading Byram in a deal that improves the Sabres current roster, but isn't interested in futures.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger has reported that the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues are among the teams who have held trade talks with the Sabres on Byram.

The Sabres and Byram can still reach a deal until his arbitration hearing begins. In the hearing, Byram is free to select whether he wants to be awarded a one-year deal or a two-year term, which would walk him to unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Buffalo has $13.64 million in cap space left with 21 players under contract for next season, per PuckPedia, after bringing in Justin Danforth, Alex Lyon and re-signing fellow restricted free agent Ryan McLeod on July 1.

Byram, 23, had seven goals and 31 points in 82 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season while averaging 22:42 of ice time. The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.7 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.85 million.

Drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, Byram has 33 goals and 110 points in 246 career games split between the Avalanche and Sabres.

Byram recorded nine assists while averaging 19:22 of ice time in 20 playoff games to help the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

The Sabres traded restricted free agent JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth last month after contract talks struggled to progress between the two sides.