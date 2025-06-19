The Ottawa Senators have signed restricted free agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a three-year, $12.825 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.275 million, making Zetterlund the team's fifth highest-paid forward behind Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson.

Zetterlund, 25, was acquired by the Senators along with forward Tristen Robins from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forwards Noah Gregor, Zach Ostapchuk, and a second-round pick prior to the trade deadline.

He recorded 19 goals and 41 points in 84 games split between the Sharks and Senators last season. Zetterlund did not record a point in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 winger is coming off of a two-year, $2.9 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $1.45 million.

Drafted 63rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2017, Zetterlund has 52 goals and 116 points in 247 career games split between the Devils, Sharks, and Senators.

The Karlstad, Sweden, native represented his country twice at the World Championship, winning bronze in 2024.