The Winnipeg Jets have reached a three-year, $17.25 million deal with restricted free agent defenceman Dylan Samberg to avoid arbitration, according to multiple reports.

Samberg was scheduled to have his arbitration hearing later on Wednesday. His new deal carries an average annual value of $5.75 million, a significant raise from the $1.4 million cap hit he carried last season.

Samberg, 26, recorded six goals and 20 points in 60 games with the Jets last season while averaging 21:08 of ice time. He added three assists in 13 playoff games while playing an average of 24:04 before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Jets in 2017, Samberg has nine goals and 51 points in 216 career games.

The Saginaw, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2023 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.

Jets avoid arbitration with RFAs

The Jets have now re-signed all three of their restricted free agents who filed for arbitration in Samberg, Gabriel Vilardi and Morgan Barron.

The team locked up Vilardi long-term on a six-year deal and kept Barron on a two-year, $3.7 million contract. Winnipeg still has one RFA left to sign in Rasmus Kupari, who did not elect to file for arbitration despite being eligible.

Winnipeg's off-season has been highlighted by signing Jonathan Toews as he makes his NHL return after two years away and the team strengthened their forward group in free agency by signing Gustav Nyquist and Tanner Pearson on one-year deals.

According to PuckPedia, the Jets still have just under $4.8 million in cap space, though the team make look to keep space open to account for the bonuses in Toews' contract. While his deal carries a base salary of $2 million, the veteran centre could make up to $7 million this season.