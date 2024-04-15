With his NHL career coming to an end this week, Anaheim Ducks veteran Jakob Silfverberg will continue to play Brynäs in Sweden.

The Swedish Hockey League club announced Monday that Silfverberg has signed a two-year deal with the team.

Välkommen hem till Gävle och Brynäs IF, Jakob Silfverberg! ✍️✅



Efter tolv säsonger i NHL står det nu klart att guldhjälten från 2012 återvänder till klubben inför nästa säsong.



🗞️ Läs mer på https://t.co/MR7GswpDsO pic.twitter.com/F7qYY5hk4D — Brynäs IF (@Brynas) April 15, 2024

The Ducks announced last week that Silfverberg would be retiring at the end of this season, his 12th in the NHL. The 33-year-old has seven goals and 19 points in 80 games with the Ducks this season.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to play in the National Hockey League,” Silfverberg said in a release from the Ducks. “I want to thank the Samueli family for being who they are, gracious, community-minded owners that support their team while making a significant impact in our community. Obviously I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, all the trainers and staff that have helped me along the way. Most importantly, thank you to my family who have supported me as I lived out a dream.

“Thank you to the fans around the league, specifically in Anaheim and Ottawa. To spend 11 years in Orange County playing for the Ducks is something I will cherish every day, thanks in large part to all of you.”

Silfverberg has appeared in 819 career NHL games with Anaheim (2013-present) and Ottawa (2012-13), posing 168 goals and 373 points.

On the international stage, Silfverberg won Olympic silver with Team Sweden at Sochi 2014, adding to his collection of a 2011 World Championship silver medal and a bronze from the 2010 World Juniors.