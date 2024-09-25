The Boston Bruins are a week into training camp and still without restricted free agent Jeremy Swayman as the two sides negotiate a new deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that talks continue between the Bruins and the goaltender, but it's likely the team's opening game of the regular season on Oct. 10 will serve as a potential deadline.

"There’s ongoing dialogue. I checked in on this again on Tuesday and I was told it’s status quo and they’re still not there," LeBrun said Tuesday on Early Trading. "It gives me the sense that, even despite the pressure of the situation, that their real deadline is opening night as opposed to the start of camp last week. Both sides will keep going here.

"The key thing is that Swayman is still very focused on getting an eight-year deal. That’s still the No. 1 priority for him, and the Bruins are looking at a long-term deal as well. But, you can’t have the [New York Rangers goaltender Igor] Shesterkin discussion without having Swayman tied into it in the sense that they are different negotiations. Swayman, in terms of the collective bargaining agreement, isn’t at the same leverage point because he won’t be a UFA at the end of the year. So, Shesterkin has the higher leverage point.

"...Just because all these goalies [across the league] are signing for whatever they signed for the last couple years, Swayman can’t find a way to push through. I think we’re seeing that in his negotiations with the Bruins, so it’s a fascinating one."

The 25-year-old goaltender went to arbitration last summer before being awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract. He was eligible for arbitration again this year, but neither he nor the Bruins elected to file for it.

While Shesterkin is looking to top Carey Price's $10.5 million AAV to set a new high for goaltenders on his next deal, it's unclear what Swayman's financial ask has been. He indicated on the Shut Up Marc podcast in August that he had no plans to take a team-friendly deal, noting he was still scarred from the arbitration process.

"If you were to ask me that same question a year ago, I would answer it truthfully, and I would say it's scary’’ said Swayman. “It's a lot of resentment towards people that want you to succeed, and when you're not getting compensated for your endless efforts and doing what you do best, it's a nerve-wracking feeling because it's your family you're fighting for.

“The answer I'm going to give you this year is that I've educated myself, and that I understand the business side of it all. And it's given me a complete new mindset of understanding the business and how to react to it.

"I understand the cap is going up and where it will be in years. I understand my comparables and how I can't ruin the goalie market for other guys that are going to be in my shoes down the line."

According to PuckPedia, the Bruins have more than $8.6 million in cap space with only Swayman left to sign among their restricted free agents.

Swayman in line for No. 1 role

While he continues to remain away from the team, Swayman still appears firmly entrenched as the Bruins starter for this season after the team traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators earlier this summer, receiving Joonas Korpisalo in the deal to serve as his backup.

Swayman traded starts with Ullmark last season before taking over the team's net as their playoff starter. He had a 43-25-10 in the regular season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage before going 6-6 in the postseason with a 2.15 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

Selected by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, Swayman has a career record of 79-33-15 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA.