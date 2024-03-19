Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will not be on the bench for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers due to a minor medical procedure, the team announced.

Bowness has returned to Winnipeg for treatment and will rejoin the team when his condition improves.

Associate coach Scott Arneil is serving as the interim head coach until Bowness rejoins the group.

Bowness and the Jets started a five-game road trip over the weekend with a 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Winnipeg will remain in the New York area through Saturday for games against the New Jersey Devils (Thursday) and New York Islanders (Saturday) before concluding the road trip in Washington D.C. against the Capitals.

Winnipeg enters play Tuesday 43-19-5, sitting first in the Central Division with 91 points. The Colorado Avalanche (43-20-5) also have 91 points but have played one more game than the Jets.

The 69-year-old Bowness has been at the helm of the Jets for two seasons, taking over from interim head coach Dave Lowry to begin the 2022-23 season.